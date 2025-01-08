Today on the Here Come the Meat Bastards podcast, I welcome back Michelle Horsley, unapologetic autistic, artist and author of the Aut Naught Aut Substack. We discuss her nuanced position on Dr. Andrew Wakefield and the vested interests on both sides of the vaccine/autism controversy. I am your host, Kate Ledogar - hope you enjoy the conversation!
The Autism Marketplace
Michelle Horsley isn't buying it
Jan 08, 2025
Here Come the Meat Bastards
Kate Ledogar's audio transmissions, including read-aloud's of her essays, Kunst Gallery interviews and other delights.Kate Ledogar's audio transmissions, including read-aloud's of her essays, Kunst Gallery interviews and other delights.
Appears in episode
Mrs. Horsley
Writes Aut Naught Aut Subscribe
