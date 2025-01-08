Here Come the Meat Bastards
Here Come the Meat Bastards
The Autism Marketplace
The Autism Marketplace

Michelle Horsley isn't buying it
Kate Ledogar
and
Mrs. Horsley
Jan 08, 2025
Transcript

Today on the Here Come the Meat Bastards podcast, I welcome back Michelle Horsley, unapologetic autistic, artist and author of the Aut Naught Aut Substack. We discuss her nuanced position on Dr. Andrew Wakefield and the vested interests on both sides of the vaccine/autism controversy. I am your host, Kate Ledogar - hope you enjoy the conversation!

Fukusanta by Michelle Horsley

Discussion about this podcast

Appears in episode
Kate Ledogar
Mrs. Horsley
Writes Aut Naught Aut Subscribe
