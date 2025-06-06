Here Come the Meat Bastards

Here Come the Meat Bastards

Here Come the Meat Bastards
Here Come the Meat Bastards
Jasun Horsley
4
0:00
-1:34:14

Jasun Horsley

talks eternity
Kate Ledogar's avatar
Jasun Horsley's avatar
Kate Ledogar
and
Jasun Horsley
Jun 06, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Welcome to the Here Come the Meat Bastards podcast. Today I talk with Jasun Horsley, author of several books including Big Mother, Sixteen Maps of Hell and Prisoner of Infinity, and the Children of Job Substack.

Children of Job: Where Faith & Hubris Meet
Cognitive Dissidence, Existential Detection, Sense-Making. Solving a crime that was never reported; mapping a land in order to find it; uncovering something hidden since the foundation of the World.
By Jasun Horsley

We discuss Lent, fasting from the internet, Bible literalism, contradictions in scripture, flavors of Christianity, David Bentley Hart, connecting Soul with Spirit, the illusion of control, prosperity gospel, Christ consciousness and taking care of your circle. Hope you enjoy!

Jasun and Ashley, commissioned portrait for Michelle Horsley by Kate Ledogar, oil on panel, 2024

Share

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 kateledogar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture