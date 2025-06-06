Welcome to the Here Come the Meat Bastards podcast. Today I talk with Jasun Horsley, author of several books including Big Mother, Sixteen Maps of Hell and Prisoner of Infinity, and the Children of Job Substack.

We discuss Lent, fasting from the internet, Bible literalism, contradictions in scripture, flavors of Christianity, David Bentley Hart, connecting Soul with Spirit, the illusion of control, prosperity gospel, Christ consciousness and taking care of your circle. Hope you enjoy!

Jasun and Ashley, commissioned portrait for Michelle Horsley by Kate Ledogar, oil on panel, 2024

