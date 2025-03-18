Charles Dowding Reflects on the Weather

Today on the Here Come the Meat Bastards podcast, I am delighted to welcome renowned no-dig garden pioneer Charles Dowding, whose jovial manner and comprehensive guidance have gained him hundreds of thousands of subscribers across various social media platforms. We discuss: weather modification, climate change, propaganda, 4-minute men, no-dig planting beds, rhizophagy, interplanting and compost.

His website is charlesdowding.co.uk, where you can also find his very reasonably priced beginner’s gardening course. His youtube channel is here and he also has a substack.