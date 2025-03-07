Here Come the Meat Bastards
Michelle Horsley on the Telepathy Tapes
human potential goes rogue
Kate Ledogar
and
Mrs. Horsley
Mar 07, 2025
Transcript

This week I welcome back Michelle Horsley of the Aut Naught Aut substack to talk about gurus, Sannyasans, measles, autism as catch-all diagnosis, The Telepathy Tapes, remote viewing, pre-cogs, siddhis and the tantalizing borderlands of human potential.

Aut Naught Aut
What if the answer is that vaccines are injurious -- and that vaccine injury is not autism?
By Mrs. Horsley

Show Notes from Michelle:

Voice-to-skull advertising: https://web.archive.org/web/20071215140100/http://adage.com/article?article_id=122491

Fictional precogs in Minority Report:

Roughhousing
By Kate Ledogar

Appears in episode
Kate Ledogar
Mrs. Horsley
