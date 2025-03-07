Michelle Horsley on the Telepathy Tapes

This week I welcome back Michelle Horsley of the Aut Naught Aut substack to talk about gurus, Sannyasans, measles, autism as catch-all diagnosis, The Telepathy Tapes, remote viewing, pre-cogs, siddhis and the tantalizing borderlands of human potential.

Show Notes from Michelle:

Voice-to-skull advertising: https://web.archive.org/web/20071215140100/http://adage.com/article?article_id=122491

Fictional precogs in Minority Report:

