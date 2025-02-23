Here Come the Meat Bastards
Here Come the Meat Bastards
James Howard Kunstler Can't Stop Talking Politics
James Howard Kunstler Can't Stop Talking Politics

Kate Ledogar
and
James Howard Kunstler
Feb 23, 2025
Transcript

A conversation with Jim Kunstler, touching upon household management, servants, welfare, USAID, the current administration, vaccines, New Urbanism, Radical Chic, nested hierarchies, wayfinding, hyper-complexity and salty snacks. You also get to hear my NEW JINGLE, in which I invite listeners to send me their hard earned cash! Meat Bastards podcasts are always free - if you would like to support me you can become a paid subscriber:

Title image by James Howard Kunstler

