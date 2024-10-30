Michelle Horsley: What are you... AUTISTIC???

In this interview I welcome Michelle Horsley, a Canadian living in Spain, whose autism, as well as years of participation in culture jamming and political causes, has honed her ability to rigorously question established truths. Her graphic designs read, at first glance, like visual non sequiturs, until your brain catches up with hers. We discuss autism, vaccines, the colonial land rights problem in British Columbia, the technocratic mindset and historical data on infectious disease.

Michelle has designed the brand new, official Here Come The Meat Bastards t-shirts and water bottles, linked here and pictured below, where you will also find links to writers and topics referenced in this interview.

Roman Bystrianyk’s Substack

and his chapter on historical mortality data on pertussis and measles

Dissolving Illusions Book and Website

Sasha Latypova’s Substack

A little link for Michelle

And my painting website, where you can order portraits similar to my painting of Michelle, in action below: