My talk with author James Howard Kunstler in mid-August, 2024, in which we focus on his visual art and various peripheral subjects including: growing up in Manhattan, the post WWII built environment, the psychoses of the art world, Fairfield Porter and removing heavy metals from the bloodstream.
At the time of publication, his website - kunstler.com - was malfunctioning. Hopefully, as you are reading this, it is working once again. In the meantime, his art and contact information can be found at my art website, candyshopart.com.
Kunstler’s Substack, Clusterfuck Nation, can be found here.
Below are some samples of his recent oil paintings.
Battenkill Skellie Rd.
Bonnie, Fish Creek
Center Falls, Spring
Corn and Cars
Corn, Black Creek Rd.
Halloween on John St.
House in Rupert, VT
Dunbar Rd.
Lock 6 with Boat
Pooks Swimming Hole
Railroad Ruins
Redfield Rd.
Roadside, Route 153
Route 372, September
RV and Barn
If you are interested in purchasing any of Jim’s paintings, available paintings, prices and contact info can be found here.
James Howard Kunstler, Painter