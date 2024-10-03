James Howard Kunstler, Painter

My talk with author James Howard Kunstler in mid-August, 2024, in which we focus on his visual art and various peripheral subjects including: growing up in Manhattan, the post WWII built environment, the psychoses of the art world, Fairfield Porter and removing heavy metals from the bloodstream.

At the time of publication, his website - kunstler.com - was malfunctioning. Hopefully, as you are reading this, it is working once again. In the meantime, his art and contact information can be found at my art website, candyshopart.com.

Kunstler’s Substack, Clusterfuck Nation, can be found here.

Below are some samples of his recent oil paintings.

Battenkill Skellie Rd.

Bonnie, Fish Creek

Center Falls, Spring

Corn and Cars

Corn, Black Creek Rd.

Halloween on John St.

House in Rupert, VT

Dunbar Rd.

Lock 6 with Boat

Pooks Swimming Hole

Railroad Ruins

Redfield Rd.

Roadside, Route 153

Route 372, September

RV and Barn

If you are interested in purchasing any of Jim’s paintings, available paintings, prices and contact info can be found here.