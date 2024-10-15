Here Come the Meat Bastards
Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire
Oct 15, 2024
Transcript

My conversation with Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire, talking about his journey to a broad view of the world, crazy cards, and why it all matters.

Portrait by Kate Ledogar, oil on wood block, 2024

