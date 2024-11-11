I once received a handwritten letter from a professor, regarding a paper I had written. This professor wrote entire books about deciphering meaning in the natural and built environment, emphasizing lost skills of visual acuity, attention and deduction possessed by our ancestors. I opened the letter and was confused to find it contained nothing but lines of loops and squiggles. Looking more closely, I saw something that may have been an exclamation point, and I realized that this was his handwriting.

To email him requesting a translation may not have affected my grade, but it would have represented failure on a much deeper level. So I stared at it, sweeping my gaze across the markings until my mind recognized the patterns and properly interpreted the symbols, and suddenly it all transformed into words.

This is, more or less, what it takes to understand Paolo.

Paolo and his wife Mercedes are friends of me and my husband Dave. They are restauranteurs, he a chef, and Italian. I first encountered Paolo in a homeschool group, where he addressed an entire auditorium of Maine parents in fast, heavily accented English, half in Italian and punctuated with emphatic hand gestures. He sat back down, smiling, pleased that he had been understood - sort of as if he were communicating the native tongue to a group of second-language students.

Over time, Dave and I have become fluent in Paolo, understanding that it is a subtle language communicated by eye rolls, hand gestures, tongue clicks, puffs of air and myriad facial expressions, with a few English and Italian words thrown in here and there for poetic effect.



This summer, Mercedes and I were in conversation over dinner, when our attention was caught by Dave, who seemed to be struggling to understand something that Paolo was saying to him.

Paolo had begun (Dave told me later) by announcing, "When someone famous come into my restaurant: I don't care!" and to illustrate his point, he said, "you know that Scottish guy - the one with a beard? What's his name... meat..."

"Meat?" Dave asked.

"Yeah, yeah! The meat bastard!"

"His name is Meat Bastard?"

"Yes - correct! The meat bastards!"

Dave, who is Scottish, said, "That's awesome!" thinking there was some new Scottish celebrity named Meat Bastard, whom he had not yet heard of.

Here Mercedes came to the rescue, "Paolo, are you saying Myth Busters?"

"Yeah, yeah: Meat Bastards!"

We all laughed, Mercedes adding as an aside, "Is that guy even Scottish?"

The name Meat Bastards stuck with me, and I wished to put it to good use. So, as I was just starting a Substack, I tried it out on some of my advisors.

Jasun and Michelle Horsley resisted, pointing out that meat is a political concept these days, and the meaning might be misinterpreted, and perhaps sounded a bit harsh. So I shelved that and played with the idea of using The Historymaker (referring to an Alasdair Grey novel). I tried that one out on James Howard Kunstler, and he gave me the stinkface, so I said, "or maybe Here Come The Meat Bastards?", which he responded to with great enthusiasm (not surprisingly, as his Substack is titled Clusterfuck Nation). My brother and my husband, who both have crude senses of humor, also favored Meat Bastards.

Still uncertain, I wrote out a list of possibilities, which included:

The Portable Home Office

Have you ever come across something like this?

Chickens Don't Wear Pants

All the Time in the World

Modern Bush Craft

Here Come the Meat Bastards

Getting It

The Front Porch Pontificator

Christopher Alexander is My Homeboy

Unlimited Fulfillment

Wax Lips Sink Ships

Under the Blue Umbrella



In the beauty pageant of Substack title contestants, it was - to me - the obvious winner.

