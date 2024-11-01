Part 1 - Crisis in the Hen House!!!

Well, it's not really a crisis - more of a situation - but I thought I'd start off with some exclamation points to get you excited.

It seems I made a mistake a couple of weeks ago, when I demonstrated to one of our chickens that she could open an egg by pecking at it. I give them eggs sometimes, as I think it's only fair, and they devour them, shells and all. I'd thrown an egg on the ground and it had cracked but not burst, so I tapped a finger upon it to demonstrate to one of the hens (watching intently with one glowing eye) that she could easily finish the job with her beak.

A few days ago, I was surprised to find no eggs one morning, but rather a small gooey puddle of egg leavings, which I immediately blamed upon the rats (another story) until I thought to enter "hens crack and eat own eggs" into the device. Yes, it turns out that sometimes hens will "discover" that their beaks can be used as a tool to crack open a delicious breakfast.

Setting aside the issue of this being my own fault, I consider it larceny. And before any of you PETA punks tell me I'm a hypocrite, I will point out that these hens enjoy a diet of fresh grass and bugs, organic layer pellets, fermented scratch grains and all of our table scraps, which probably means that a regular bounty of eggs clocks in at roughly 2x what we would pay at the market. So, no. These hens shall not get to eat their own eggs.

The article offered five mitigation options. Before going to Option 5 (cull the flock), I am starting with 1 and 2 (supplement calcium with oyster shells, and put ceramic eggs in nesting area). The current egg level is low, but hopefully growing:

My husband doesn't know that this situation is my fault, but he is bound to find out sooner or later.

Part II - Shitty Jobs I've Been Avoiding

one: spackling and skim coating a corner of the ceiling

I think I understand the Masons now.

Some ancient construction worker: "Hey dude, this sucks: my back hurts, my lungs are filled with dust - let's just make a quasi-religion out of it and take over the world."

His assistant: "Right on, man. Pass the beer goblet!"

And thus it began.

two: clearing out the accumulated crap in the front hall closet and den

It has been a ten-year journey for me through Marie Kondo's The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up. I don't think I am what you would call a naturally tidy person. I seem to have a great talent for ignoring clutter and working past the visual chaos to focus on the task at hand. Some people would call this being a slob, and yes, I do acknowledge that it is a problem, and that despite my ability to ignore the mess, I do prefer cleanliness and order. It just takes me a concerted effort to get to that place.

The point that I haven't yet mastered in Kondo's method, is maintenance. I have cleared out the clutter, organized it, thanked it and sent it off to its appropriate next place, but the problem is that the clutter returns, cyclically. It seems that, no matter how much I think I am not buying or accumulating superfluous items, every three to six months the shelves and closets start to bulge and vomit their contents. Self-replenishing shitpiles grow too slowly to notice, until they are too big to ignore, so I pull out the chaos and pile it up, scrutinize it and make decisions.

I think the secret has to do with doing the tidying EVERY DAY. Ugh.

three: shoveling and sponging out the crusted baking powder in the chest freezer, applied to absorb the odor of rotting chicken feet after the freezer became disconnected for several days when we were out of town (too depressing to photograph or recount.)

Part III: "Permaculture" Yardfarm

My husband likes to build proper structures out of kits, like this:

while I prefer to take matters into my own hands, for example:

and:

Here is the beginning of the new Chicken Compost:

Let's hope the rats don't find it!

Part IV - Bonus Recipe!

Maple Fried French Toast

Take the leftover toast from someone else's breakfast.

Mix one of your few fresh eggs with some heavy cream (check first to make sure it is not too sour)

Dip toast (made with very delicious and expensive milk bread from your local bakery - if your local bakery does not carry milk bread, move) and fry both sides in pan with butter and oil.

Apply maple syrup to one side and fry some more.

Put on plate.

Add fresh strawberries to make it look healthy, and some fresh yogurt to help your poor stomach digest.

Eat.

Note: this does not taste as good as starting with a fresh piece of milk bread, so unless the leftover toast is the last of the milk bread, give the toast to the dogs (but not the dog that gets diarrhea) and start fresh.

