My brother recently sent me this image:

photo of xolo dog

He says it’s what all of his dogs look like these days, as his relentless stress-patting (induced by too many of his conspiracy theories being too-rapidly confirmed) has removed all of their fur. He has five dogs, by the way.

Share

Generally I don’t indulge in explicit theorizing - I keep my suspicions more or less to myself, so I can waffle and equivocate and not be accused of getting anything wrong. But with this one I can’t help myself, so here goes!

Pets - dogs and cats, principally - serve the function of grounding our electromagnetic charge. Indoors, we pat them and their bodies take on our charge, then - when they go outside and their little bare paws hit the ground - that charge is grounded back into the earth and they are ready to accept more pats.

ready for a good patting

Indoor cats who have access to a cellar with a dirt or concrete floor, ground their charge there.

The more we interact with electronic devices, the more rapidly our charge builds up (added to by other mysterious electric factors that I am only qualified to be vaguely paranoid about). So, doom-scrolling, we not only build up a charge, we also increase stress, which makes our bodies less capable of dealing with the charge that we have built up. So - pat, pat, pat - we work over our pets and voilà! - all ready for more doom scrolling!

Have you ever experienced a cat who will let you pat-pat-pat up to a certain number of times, then suddenly - on a dime! - bite, scratch or rake you with their back claws? Sometimes there is a brief (oh the briefest) moment when you can just slightly detect a change in their inscrutable faces, then WHAM! Pointy cat bits all in your soft brown/pink/caramel-colored flesh. Sucker.

We call that cat a “psycho”.

one pat away from total chaos

But no! Not fair! Not according to my new Pet Theory. What has happened is that the poor little thing has been all filled up with your charge, and each pat - which up until that point has been lovely - now feels like the touch-equivalent of fingernails on a blackboard. So if it is an outdoor cat it makes for the cat door and shoots your electricity back into the earth (and maybe kills a small animal because it decides it needs some “me time”.) If it is an indoor cat it makes for the concrete floor of the basement. And if it is an indoor cat with no basement, it struts around looking highly offended until it eventually dispels its charge by pacing a hallway over and over again.

Does the indoor/no-basement cat ever fully dispel its charge? I don’t know! All theory! Though I might be tempted to invest in one of those grounding pads, sprinkle it with a bit of catnip and see if the psycho behavior improves (highly experimental, of course.)

I am of the opinion that all pets are emotional support animals, and that a large part of this function is served by their ability to clear our electromagnetic charge. There - there’s the theory. Elegant.

If you do not have a pet, well… ever hear of a Tree Hugger? A Damn Barefoot Hippie? That’s right - you can dispel the charge yourself by walking barefoot out of doors, or in the Maine winter, take your gloves off and put your hands on a tree. Yes - this is all theory! I don’t know if it works, I’m just sayin’.

Consider the images of Jesus barefoot - I’m sure he knew what he was doing. And you never hear a mention of “Jesus’s dog”.

So my brother can be reassured that all of his dogs are just doing the job that they so enthusiastically will do. He just needs to take them to the beach on a regular basis (super electromagnetic discharge - just theory!) And I would probably advise him to exercise caution around cats.

A note to readers: apologies for the scantiness of recent posts. I’ve been putting together a second Substack, where I will be putting my DIY/carpentry/cleaning/organizing/yardfarming articles. It is called

- please visit and subscribe if you are interested!