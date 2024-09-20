It started, 30-ish years ago, with a college course on The Philosophy of Art (typical of the career-forward enrichment opportunities I tend to seek.) Here, for some reason, I was introduced to the concept of co-housing, which led to a curiosity about hand-built houses, an enthusiasm for organic gardening, the purchase of an instruction manual on recycling one's own feces and, finally, permaculture.

Permaculture is, I believe, a product of asphalt. Paving draws forth cars, which build far-flung suburbs, which require shopping malls, and before you know it you have big box stores, mass-produced signage, franchise restaurants, Home Depot architecture and the likes of Christopher Alexander (RIP) bemoaning the loss of a sense of beauty. It's the marginalization of Base 12 (which evaluates by proportion) by Base 10 (which measures in percentages.) If you want to see what that looks like, compare a pre-1900 shipbuilder's house to a McMansion, or a randomly chosen image from a Foxfire book to anything by Walter Gropius.

Movies were made, such as The Gods Must Be Crazy (ugliness of superhighways vs. the purity of a Kalahari bushman) and Koyaanisqatsi (Philip Glass vs. humanity), which presented a stark comparison of the beauty and elegance of nature as opposed to the ugliness and waste of the post-WWII built environment. Various people began to speak out, generally identifying the same problem, but offering various solutions. A partial list: Rachel Carson, the pioneer conservationist whose book, Silent Spring, rang the alarm bell about pesticides; author James Howard Kunstler, predicting a return to the quieter culture and civility of a pre-electric world (after an extended period in which cultural anthropologists eat great quantities of campfire-blackened armadillo); Al Gore promoting the promise of clean technology to solve the world's problems; Paul Ehrlich, anticipating a "population bomb", insisting that what the world really needed was fewer humans; and Bill Mollison (with David Holmgren) developing the concept of Permaculture - "permanent agriculture" - as an alternative to the waste, poisoning and degradation of agriculture as practiced today.

Based on the tripartite principle "earth care, people care, fair share", permaculture is, essentially, an approach to living which emphasizes equitable sharing of resources, and looks to traditional methods of working the land for developing best practices in our current world. I know all of this because a few years ago I spent over $2,000 when I decided to become a Permaculture teacher and designer, and bought a course.

I am not a Permaculture teacher and designer, but I have watched some videos and done some reading.

The reason I am not a Permaculture teacher and designer (beyond the issue of "too lazy") is that, to attach the word "permaculture" to one's name requires that you advocate for its commonly agreed upon principles, not all of which I am comfortable with. The wisdom of traditional practices - yes; respect for indigenous people - yes; complex, interwoven web of inputs and outputs - yes; the Earth Charter, Maurice Strong and Paul Ehrlich - not so much.

In my view, permaculture combines some of the best of big-picture thinking, with some of the worst of misguided top-down control principals. But if I try to explain any of this I immediately get accused of being a "climate denier" and a tin-foil-hat conspiracist, so I tend to keep the whole permaculture thing on the down-low.

Don't mention it, if anyone asks.

But at the Ole Family Homestead... it is ALL PERMACULTURE, ALL THE TIME! Come have a peek:

Chickens!:

Hugel-culture garden beds!:

Cat!:

Huge water tank for rain catchment!:

The huge water tank, since we are on an in-town lot of less than a quarter acre, and there is no ideal elevated spot on which to site it, now sits unused, partly over our neighbor's property line, squeezed in next to the timber-frame kit shed my husband just built. I should have gotten rid of it when we moved here a year ago (or never moved it in the first place - as it is four feet wide and six feet tall), but I have a philosophical attachment to it - it's something that we should have and should use, so there it sits.

Yesterday morning, after collecting six lovely fresh eggs from the corner nest in my hand-built chicken coop, harvesting a group of clever little potatoes from one of our nine (organic) garden beds, and repairing to the kitchen to craft a delightful breakfast involving various forms of raw milk and grass-fed butter, I decided that what these scrambled eggs needed was a bit of fresh dill...

On my way to the herbarium, now blocked off by the re-routed dog fence which attaches to the shed (and keeps our Shepherd mix from killing the chickens), I had to take the new and not quite established route behind the shed, squeezing through next to the water tank and scrunching down to fit beneath the sharp edge of the shed roofing. Having cleared this hazard, I lifted up my head and immediately sliced it open on the pointy rear corner of the roof joist, which I hadn't noticed, because I had my head down.

The rest is an inelegant tale of blood washing down the kitchen sink, my husband snapping cellphone photographs of the wound and sending them to my paramedic brother (who told us to get to the walk-in) and a very no-nonsense nurse practitioner twisting my hair to act as stitches, and setting it all in place with a big glob of glue, which I now can't stop picking at.

I think it's time to get rid of the water tank.