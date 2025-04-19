For all my followers and subscribers: Thank you so much for your interest and attention! I hope you are enjoying my posts and podcasts.

You might know that I have two Substacks, this one and Roughhousing, which focuses on my home/yard improvement content. Roughhousing is also a-political, which in this context means that I don’t discuss things that might scare off certain readers. I link to Rouhhousing from Meat Bastards, but I do not link to Meat Bastards from Roughhousing; I’ve had too much experience with shadow banning to risk jeopardizing viewership for that content.

I’m also in the process of building a website for the Roughhousing content, which I am setting up as a business, which is taking a bit of time and focus (oh the joys of Wordpress templates and Search Engine Optimization!)

I explain this to reassure you that Here Come the Meat Bastards has not been abandoned, or transitioned into a home improvement Substack. But it will probably be a few months before I start posting Meat Bastards content again. In the meantime, I will cross-post occasional articles from Roughhousing onto Meat Bastards.

I, and a selection of resident creatures, thank you for your patience: