Here Come the Meat Bastards

Here Come the Meat Bastards

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Wellings's avatar
Steve Wellings
Apr 19

Thanks, Kate, we appreciate your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana's avatar
Diana
Apr 19

Looks like my house! 😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 kateledogar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture