I did not want to write about this, but it has been sitting there like a blackhead that I just can't keep my restless fingers from worrying, so here I go.

I have an issue with the Jesus/Bacchus tableau featured in this year's Summer Olympics. It is the same issue that I have with drag queen story hour in schools and libraries, and it is not easy to put into words, so I am going to circle around a bit.

One day I was telling my friend Wendy a story involving a small group of clowns, and she stopped to ask me the most terrifying question in the universe: "Were these real clowns, or just people dressed up as clowns?" The breath that I drew to answer was immediately arrested by the metaphysical nightmare possibility that Real Clowns could in any way exist.

Now, holding that unpleasant thought to one side, consider the spectacle of the National Branding Pageant which is any Olympics opening ceremony. These infomercials can take various forms. Some more popular permutations: emphasizing an existing brand (folk dancers of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow), crowing about what makes the brand special and distinct (the NHS fairytale in the 2012 Olympics in London) or rebranding, which is what, I suspect, was occurring in the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies this year.

When you rebrand you are, of necessity, inching away from your past brand identity. A successful rebranding should anchor itself in elements of the old brand, while introducing the fabulous new features - you want to avoid confusing your audience with an all out paradigm shift, à la Mylie Cyrus at the 2013 MTV music awards.

So, the Paris spectacle anchored in Marie Antoinette, but set it to death metal guitars; it anchored in the ménage à trois, but dressed it in rainbow colors; and it anchored in The Last Supper, but made it fancy with drag queens and a pagan deity in blue sparkle body paint.

Looking at images of this tableaux, I had the same feeling of creepy awkwardness that I get from John Currin paintings.

Though while with Currin's art that is part of the package, I don't believe that it was the intended effect of the Jesus/Bacchus tableaux. Which brings us to drag queen story hour and the question of Real Clowns.

Recently I watched a clip of Divine on YouTube singing that auld fireside classic "Born to be Cheap". John Waters said of Divine, that he was "thought up to scare hippies... He wanted to be Godzilla. Well, he wanted to be Elizabeth Taylor and Godzilla put together." I think it is fair to assume that Divine - manifested by Harris Glenn Milstead, who left this world at the age of 42 - is something of an archetype, or Spirit Animal for modern drag performers. He looked at how working class American women attempted to embody the glamour of Hollywood by buying (as they were meant to) consumer products at Kmart, and he weaponized it - turned the volume up to 11 and threw it back in everyone's faces. Back then, those who considered themselves "in the know" and understood the power of the grotesque as a communication device saw Divine as someone "dressed as a clown" and considered him a brilliant artist, while all those reactionary old sticks in the mud saw him as a disgusting affront to respectable behavior - taking him as a Real Clown, and dismissed him as a degenerate. Curiously, today we have a surprising fusion of the two points of view, resulting in a considerable percentage of the human population who believe that the Divine-inspired drag queen is simultaneously a performer conveying astute and witty social commentary, and also a Real Clown. (I think this has something to do with people spending so much time staring at computer avatars, but that is a story for another column.)

I am going to state this unequivocally, so there is no ambiguity regarding my position: Real Clowns do not exist. (Hopefully that is reassuring to some of you.)

When somebody (individual or organization) uses drag queens as crackers upon which to deliver their salty little messages, they are presenting them as Real Clowns. This happens in drag queen story hours and it happened in the Paris Olympics. In the case of story hours, the ostensible message is something along the lines of "be respectful of everyone, even if they look different than you". Then they present the children with a drag queen as if it were a member of a minority race and everything drops into the uncanny valley. In the case of the Paris Olympics, I'm not confident that I can accurately speculate as to their intention, and I surely wouldn't want to offend the French...

But wait a minute! My last name is Ledogar!!! So I'm going to flash all of you my French equivalent of the N-word pass and just go for it.

There is an element of French culture that takes pride in perversion as well as an element that thinks Jerry Lewis is funny. These two things: fetishistic sexuality coupled with poor judgement, explain elegantly why a man with a blue sparkle penis, playing the role of "Bacchus", was presented on a platter in front of a (8-year old?) girl, and served to the central guest of honor, a corpulent rosy-cheeked female playing the role of (bearded, thin) "Jesus" whose last meal was apparently going to be human flesh, while a thin bearded man played the role of a woman in a silvery blue dress and another man (allegedly), standing near the 8-year old girl, simply flashed his right testicle. In the wake of this, a whole bunch of over-sensitive Catholics (keep in mind that 47% of the French population is Catholic) expressed indignation and France's cosmopolitan set sneered at them for being too provincial.

All of this, had it taken place in a theater to an audience coming to see a cabaret (people dressed as clowns), would have been a jolly jape and all in good fun. However, being that this was a re-branding effort to show the world that France is cool and current and definitely NOT 47% Catholic, the drag queens and female Jesus and blue sparkle penis man were all being employed as crackers (real clowns) upon which to deliver the brand, and that's when it all turned into a John Currin painting.

If I had been part of the creative steering committee, I might have suggested that they just go about it directly and stop trying to be cute and "artistic". Maybe the blue sparkle penis man could have performed a solo performance for the little girl - actually singing Thank Heaven for Little Girls! - evoking the cultural treasure of Maurice Chevalier while looping the dramatic highlights of the Notre Dame fire on a large screen in the background while a dance troupe dressed as yellow vest protesters chanted a bass line of "Burn the Church!" and all the migrants from France's various colonies performed a pantomime of how their tent cities were swept clean from those same Parisian streets just hours before. For the money shot: a proper orgy, and a big group hug for the denouement, plus some rainbow towels for wiping up.

Hey, maybe I'm good at this... maybe this could be a whole new profession for me. Los Angeles 2028 - baby don't lose my number - because I am ready and waiting to brand your ass like a rodeo steer!

P.S. to my friend Wendy: I never actually thought you were truly suggesting that there is such a thing as a real clown.