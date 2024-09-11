Yesterday was a hard day. I'd been working on the portrait for too long, and the more I went at it the worse it got.

This sometimes happens, particularly to the face: it gets off to a good start, then gradually discombobulates. In this case, the left eye wasn't in the right place, so I shifted it. Then the eye was ok, but I saw that the shadows were all a bit too dark and needed to be lightened. Going over the shadows made the nose go wrong, and I also realized that the hairline had never been right, so I worked on those a bit. And after about half an hour, I realized that the whole head, with the cumulative effect of so many little adjustments, had been growing, and was now out of proportion to not only the body (which would have been easy enough to fix) but far too large in relation to the three other people in the painting. Like some sort of cartoon human, standing in a group of real people.

So I tried again. Painted it out and gave it another go. This time the face seemed equivalent to the one in the photograph, but it just didn't look like the person. Whatever it is, the special detail, the essential order that makes that person instantly recognizable, had not yet appeared in my painting. And while I had successfully painted "a" person, I hadn't painted "the" person.

I persevered: painting in, painting out and painting over the face in a daft pantomime of total incompetence.

As I was getting angrier and angrier, and more and more frustrated, my 12-year old son (who had been playing Fortnite) yelled down to me: "Are you ready to go to KFC?"

The answer to this question is "No. No, I am never ready to go to KFC, because it is a hell-hole of factory-farmed chickens coated in chemicals and fried in something despicable." But I didn't say this, because he'd heard it before and I'd already agreed to the abominable mission, as he and his brother had cajoled me into accepting that it was Junk Food Day, our annual family holiday when the children get to eat whatever they want at the fast food restaurant of their choice.

I looked at the painting and decided that I couldn't walk away just yet. "We'll go in 20 minutes," I told him.

"Twenty minutes??!!! You said "twenty minutes" twenty minutes ago!!!"

I looked at the clock, which confirmed that I had, in fact, said "twenty minutes" ten minutes ago, which meant that I had a legitimate ten minutes owed to me, and I was only asking for ten minutes on top of that, which was completely reasonable. I started to explain this to him and he interrupted me with, "You always do this!"

"Well," I said, "I'm your mother and I am working." He did not offer a reply, and I could have left it at that.

But as I watched my hand dabbing paint like the daft dance of a labradoodle, facing the possibility that I'd wasted an entire day and might have to ditch the painting altogether, I held up the brush and yelled, "GET DOWN HERE!"

Recognizing the tone in my voice, he appeared quickly, but his face wore an indignant expression which was just enough to push the button that triggered the Ed Ledogar reaction.

Ed Ledogar was my father. He was an estate lawyer and a Catholic and a president of the local chapter of Morality in Media. He believed in right and wrong, and in the importance of rules and laws to define the difference. In my youth, I had experienced memorable moments on the Long Island Expressway when he would silently listen to a song on the car radio, color very slowly rising in his cheeks, vein in his right temple throbbing almost imperceptibly and knuckles gradually whitening on the steering wheel, when suddenly he would explode. The lecture - typically regarding the song's sexual innuendo, which had gone over my head - was delivered at length and high volume. I dismissed his viewpoint as conservative, religious, old-fashioned and unsophisticated, but kept that to myself and made a promise never to explode at my future children.

Fast forward forty years, I look at the defiance in my son's eyes - the boy who has been sitting playing computer games for how many hours? While I - I - have been struggling with a painting, building a business that will help support him, support the family! Where are the marbles, the pocket knives, the fishing poles that a wholesome young boy should be wielding for amusement in the summertime? My son stands, towering over me at 12 years of age, 5 foot 11 and size 14 feet. Shouldn't he be out earning a living?!!!

"What good have you done today!?" I demand of him. "What work!?" His defiance shifts along with his gaze. "You've been upstairs playing Fortnite... FORTNITE?!!! For how long???"

He attempts to rebut this, "Well there's nothing else to do."

My indignation intensifies, "What - WHAT???" You could..." I will not bore you with the list of options, but the last one is "go earn some money."

"I'm twelve years old!" he pleads.

"When I was twelve years old," blah, blah, blah. All is silent - my husband outside, my 9-year old son in the living room, the neighborhood - as I deliver my harangue. Everyone has heard it before - from me, from their parents, from their own mouths. It's tedious and inevitable.

We go back and forth and gradually tears well in my son's eyes and he says: "All right, I know. Could you just stop yelling at me?"

I'm silent.

He adds, "It makes me feel bad."

I pause to consider, "Well, it's meant to. I tell you these things without yelling, and you don't take it on board, and I yell to try to get you to hear me."

He stares at me, mouth set. I clarify, "Not to make you feel bad, but to get you to listen."

We both know that this is bullshit. That I was right the first time. The yelling is punitive. It's a punishment. But the person I am punishing isn't who I'm mad at - and I think this is maybe always the case in these situations. This kind of huge anger, bottled up, road rage, released like a champagne cork, a geyser from the bowels of the earth, is built of deeper causes. In this case, the relentless addictiveness of the screen, the electric pull of the metaverse sucking my son's attention away from the world around him, my own inability to provide him with a more compelling option, my unwillingness to commit the time and energy to do so, my failure to make a success of various business ventures in the past, my periods of ineptitude as an artist, and so on.

I feel powerless against these greater forces, powerless in the face of getting it wrong so often. So I get it wrong again by yelling at my son, when I'm only angry at myself.

I put down my brush, give him a hug and tell him that I will try not to yell and that he needs to do a better job listening. I take the boys out to Kentucky Fried Chicken. It is horrible, I eat nothing, just sit there reading the false claims of authenticity written on the walls, watching my sons consume poison, sitting there and allowing it to happen. Bottling it up.