Today I received an email from my friend in Spain, which really brightened my morning, as it detailed a hilarious story about a professional with power, in hot water because of a gaffe. But before I get to that, let me tell you about growing up in the Hamptons.



Growing up in the Hamptons, one is offered a free, early education in the subtleties of the dynamics of power. If you are not born into it, you are taught, quite clearly, that some people are special and - additionally - there are those who make rules, and those who follow them.

It was a lesson I never took to heart, due to the fact that I was a consumer of Monty Python sketches, which taught me that the upper classes are - like all humans - morons, and that the best we can do is enjoy the absurdity of the grand pageant of life.

Mentally armed with this knowledge, I could go about my business, employed at menial jobs throughout the Hamptons, and silently condescend to any upper class twit I happened to be waiting on.

It was a handy tool in a harsh environment. The Hamptons service industry is the liminal zone of status stratification. There, if you are wearing an apron, you come into contact with every sort of person, from menial laborers (perhaps with less power than yourself) to the most powerful people in the world. And it's not about the money - economic differences are sort of beside the point. It's more about your access - the percentage of the world's thresholds that you are welcome to cross (as a guest, I mean, not a worker - there are service entrances for that.) Interactions with such a variety of people train you to know the signals that people use to suss out, and announce, where you each exist in the hierarchy. (Whether or not you take that hierarchy seriously is your decision.)

Your bosses are a bit of a different story, as they most likely cater, rather than attend, the parties to which you are also denied access. But from bosses, you get to know that those whose directions you are obliged to follow do not necessarily have your best interests at heart.

I had a job one summer at an ice cream parlor. The boss told us that if we kept working through Labor Day weekend, he would pay us a bonus. He offered this, most likely, because many unscrupulous teen and college-age employees will say that they will work through Labor Day weekend, then fuck off back to school right before Labor Day weekend arrives. Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons is famously busy, and businesses are notoriously short-staffed, because they are misled by their summer help (who lie to get the job because they wouldn't have been hired for the summer if they had been honest in the first place.)

So I was pleased with my boss's offer, which provided a reward in exchange for a fulfilled promise, and I was surprised (a week after Labor Day) when no such reward appeared. I asked him about this, somewhat challengingly. He didn't offer an explanation, and when I left work that day he informed me I didn't need to come back.

Next job, a few storefronts down, was at a restaurant, where I worked at their morning cafe counter. Here I was chastened by my boss for revealing my low roots, when I made the faux pas of writing "fruit cocktail" on the chalkboard, and was given a lecture on the difference between a fruit cocktail (low class, in corn syrup, from a can) and fruit salad (fresh fruit for Hampton's-class New Yorkers.)

My co-worker, slightly older, was a New York prep school kid on vacation. She was nice enough, but spent our shifts (literally) reclining with her feet up, reading sections of the Sunday New York Times, while I took care of the business end of things. We talked wages one day, and I learned that she was being paid two dollars an hour more than I. I knew this wasn't merited by her work ethic, so I asked my boss, "why the difference in salary?"

She was angry at this and gave me a lecture, the esoteric crux of which was, "This is how things work in the Corporate World."

In retrospect, I understand that she was being exceptionally candid and honest. I suppose I should be grateful.

Contrast this to a good boss at a restaurant in Watermill. At the beginning of the season she lectured the entire staff on the importance of giving the same impeccable service to the village plumber and his wife, as we would give to a movie star. We were to anticipate the needs of the diners, not hover, and NEVER ask, "Is everything ok?", since if things were NOT ok, it was our job to notice that and remedy the situation immediately. I never made it to the dining floor. She understood that my abilities had not quite reached her standard, so she put me at the front desk, where I was quite capable of being the first friendly face of the establishment.

From her, I learned that there is such a thing as professionalism, that there are good reasons for doing something correctly, and one should expect to be compensated fairly for one's efforts. From her, I learned to expect ethical behavior from professionals, and to reject anything less.

So back to the email about the professional. This fellow (who is now a vice president of a drug company <UPDATE: fired from this job 9/23/24>) used to have a sort of public role during the Covid Years, in some big American city.

I read up on him a bit.

Back in February he wrote something to the effect of:

"There is substantial evidence that humanity is entering a new age of pandemics. To survive this era, governments, multi-lateral organisations, foundations, and industry will need to work collectively on researching and developing new drugs that can prevent or treat a broad range of epidemic-prone pathogens, some of which have not yet been identified. This level of collaboration will require major shifts in focus and resources, drawing on the successes and failures of prior pandemic responses."



Big stuff. Better batten down the hatches!



Well, the funny thing was, during the months that he was doing such a good job educating people about the elaborate measures they had to take to Stay Safe during the Covid Pandemic, he was also enjoying at least two multi-participant sex parties, one of which was hosted in a hotel by him and his pediatrician wife.

It's ok though - The Atlantic emphasizes he was under a lot of pressure, and the sex parties (and MDMA) were just his way of blowing off steam.

It seems now that there is a big brouhaha from the peasants, who apparently feel chagrined that they weren't allowed to throw their own sex parties.

I say: people seem to be missing the point - they are treating this as a matter of class and access, but this is a case of a Bad Boss.

If your city's appointed Covid Guy and his Pediatrician Wife are going to sex parties during a Pandemic, it would seem to suggest that the Covid Guy and his Pediatrician Wife weren't really actually taking The Pandemic very seriously. I mean, one can hardly expect to be giving a blow job while wearing a mask, let alone standing six feet apart.

It's almost like they weren't worried about getting sick.

And then the Covid Guy pivots into a vice presidency of a drug company, and publishes a Serious Sounding article about "substantial evidence that humanity is entering a new age of pandemics." And he's vice president (Oh, wait, the drug company just fired him - how ethical of them) of a drug company...

I am struggling to make the connection here - where, oh where is my tin foil hat?

The tricky part is, some bosses aren't actually your bosses - you're not exactly employed by them, but they still get to tell you what to do. How do you quit that job?And when those bosses reveal a certain lack of professionalism, perhaps even ulterior motives - well, one would hope that's just a matter of a few bad apples here and there.

Right?

Just remember that you can always call bullshit.