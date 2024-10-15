Here Come the Meat Bastards

September 2024

Calling Bullshit on the Bosses
Sex Parties in "a new age of pandemics"
  
Kate Ledogar
9
Permaculture Corner
The Perils of Homesteading
  
Kate Ledogar
Paint Pots and Other Business
My sister died three weeks ago.
  
Kate Ledogar
Getting It Wrong
Yesterday was a hard day.
  
Kate Ledogar
3
Gotcha, Catholics!
I did not want to write about this, but it has been sitting there like a blackhead that I just can't keep my restless fingers from worrying, so here I…
  
Kate Ledogar
1

August 2024

Tar
How to approach this?
  
Kate Ledogar
