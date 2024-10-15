Here Come the Meat Bastards
Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire
My conversation with Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics and Empire, talking about his journey to a broad view of the world, crazy cards, and why it all…
11 hrs ago
•
Kate Ledogar
and
Geopolitics & Empire
6
1:17:44
James Howard Kunstler, Painter
My talk with author James Howard Kunstler in mid-August, 2024, in which we focus on his visual art and various peripheral subjects including: growing up…
Oct 3
•
Kate Ledogar
and
James Howard Kunstler
32
1:30:22
September 2024
Calling Bullshit on the Bosses
Sex Parties in "a new age of pandemics"
Sep 23
•
Kate Ledogar
16
Permaculture Corner
The Perils of Homesteading
Sep 20
•
Kate Ledogar
4
Paint Pots and Other Business
My sister died three weeks ago.
Sep 16
•
Kate Ledogar
8
Getting It Wrong
Yesterday was a hard day.
Sep 11
•
Kate Ledogar
7
Gotcha, Catholics!
I did not want to write about this, but it has been sitting there like a blackhead that I just can't keep my restless fingers from worrying, so here I…
Sep 3
•
Kate Ledogar
1
August 2024
Tar
How to approach this?
Aug 21
•
Kate Ledogar
3
